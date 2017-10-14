Nine fake MBBS entrance examinees arrested

KATHMANDU: Nine fake students were arrested from the MBBS entrance examination centre of Institute of Medicine on Saturday. Additional three examinees were arrested who had stealthily taken electronic devices inside the hall against the set examination rules.

According to police, the arrested persons were taking examination on behalf of the original admit card holder.

Likewise, few others were arrested for using mobile phones and Bluetooth devices to look into the answer of the entrance questions.

Two persons were arrested from Padma Kanya Campus, Bagbazar; one examinee each was arrested from KIST College, Kamalpokhari; Brihaspati Vidya Sadan, Naxal; Nepalese Army Institute of Health Sciences, Sanobharyang and Bagmati College, Sukedhara, police said.

The IoM conducted entrance examination from 17 centres among which 13 were based inside the Valley.

Only the students who pass this entrance examination are eligible to apply for private medical colleges that are affiliated to IoM.

The IoM said around 9,000 students had applied for the entrance examination.

The medical wing of Tribhuvan University has been vigilant in recent years after students were found to have used recent technologies to either forge their admit card picture or use Bluetooth devices inside the examination hall.

“We have been taking support of local police units and other concerned agencies to curb such practices. The efforts are paying off,” said Dr Jagdish Agrawal, Dean of IoM.

No items including watch and pen or pencil are allowed inside the examination hall. The pen for the question sheet was provided by the IoM itself.

Special caution is being taken in recent medical entrances by universities and government bodies following multiple arrests of fake examinees.

It was in one of such licensing entrance of Nepal Medical Council in November 2015 where two examinees were found to be imposters. Further investigation into the persons led to one of the biggest investigations of all time leading to arrests of over 50 doctors on charge of possession of fake higher secondary certificate.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]