Kapilvastu becoming main breeding centre of Crane

KAPILVASTU: Kapilvastu district, which is believed to be the habitat for the highest number of Crane in Nepal, has emerged as the main breeding centre of the endangered bird species. Crane is the World’s rare and disappearing bird species.

According to the latest updates, as many as 250 out of total 400 Cranes habituating in Nepal are found in Kapilvastu, Nawalparasi and Rupandehi districts which is more than 50 per cent.

Locals said, lately the Cranes are increasingly noticed in and around Jagadishpur Lake of Kapilvastu district – which was enlisted in the World Wetland Area.

They said the arrival of number of Cranes has increased probably due to food, availability and security for the species in the area.

Some of the Cranes are seen laying eggs and hatching chicks in different places of Kapilvastu district.

Crane is one among nine endangered bird species as per the Wildlife Preservation Act-2029 BS.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]