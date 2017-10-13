ICC WCLC: Nepal slump to 83 runs defeat to Hong Kong

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s dream to play 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifiers has almost been shattered as they suffered a 81 runs defeat at the hands of Hong Kong during the ICC World Cricket League Championship match at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok in Hong Kong on Friday.

Nepal won the toss and put Hong Kong to bat and in response, the hosts posted a target of 195 runs. But Nepal fell short by 83 runs as they were bundled out by the Hong Kong bowlers for a scanty total of 111 in 34.5 overs.

For the home side, JJ Atkinson top-scored 76 runs off 117 balls hitting nine boundaries and a six, while Tanwir Afzal contributed 38 runs from 42 balls including three boundaries and three sixes.

Likewise, skipper Babar Hayat scored 29 runs off 26 balls with two fours and a six.

Nepal’s leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claimed three wickets while Basanta Regmi and Karan KC grabbed two wickets each and Sushan Bhari claimed one wicket.

In reply, Nepal started a disastrous run chase as opening batsman Sagar Pun was out for just three runs.

Skipper Paras Khadka scored highest 26 runs for Nepal, Arif Sheikh contributed 22 runs, Vice-Captain Gyanendra Malla made 21 runs, Binod Bhandari chipped in 18 and Sompal Kami 11. Other players filed to make double digit.

Ehsan Khan claimed highest five wickets for Hong Kong.

Nepal will play their second match against Hong Kong on Sunday.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

