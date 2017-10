BIRATNAGAR: A British national on Thursday died after suffering from altitude sickness at Pasang Lhamu rural municipality-4 in Solukhumbu district, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Terence John Goldstaling with passport number 761200243. Goldstaling had stayed in a hotel’s room-17 in the locality on Thursday morning.

– RSS

