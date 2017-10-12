Amitabh’s special message for fans on his 75th birthday

MUMBAI: The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday and on his very special day, he took to Twitter and posted a special message for his loved ones and fans.

In a series of tweets, the 75-year-old actor expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for all their love, support and wishes.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me. a thank you shall never be enough.”

While in another tweet, he noted how people should treat hard work as the most important aspect of living. “T 2574 – BPKSNLJS : bina parishram ke saans nahin lee ja sakti,” tweeted Senior Bachchan.

Birthday messages have been pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan in all shapes and forms on Twitter, with celebrities like South superstar Nagarjuna, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, besides filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Sonali Bendre, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and many others, wishing the megastar.

Born in 1942, the actor has more than 150 feature films to his credit, in addition to many special appearances, songs and even a popular TV show hosting stint.

– ANI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]