300 Nepalis to participate in 19th World Festival of Youth and Students

KATHMANDU: A total of 300 Nepali youths have been selected to participate in the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students to be held from 14 to 22 October in Sochi city of Russia. Around 20,000 youths from 150 countries are attending the festival, according to the Russian Embassy in Nepal.

Half of the Nepali participants have left for Russia today, and others will fly tomorrow, informed Ramesh Silwal, who leads the participants’ team. The participants from Nepal include youth leaders of various student wings affiliated with different political parties, journalists, lawyers and representative of government and non-governmental organisations.

The festival will feature events of discussion, cultural and sports programmes. Likewise, participants will have an opportunity to meet like-minded people from all over the world, exchange opinions and share experiences, establish friendly and partnership relations.

– RSS

