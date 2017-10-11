German climber makes first ascent of Mt Nagpai Gosum

KATHMANDU: A German mountaineer successfully scaled Mt Nagpai Gosum II (7,296 m) becoming the first climber to stand atop the peak in the eastern Nepal this autumn.

Kobusch Jost (25) made first ever successful ascent of the unclimbed peak at 10:25 am on October 3 exploring the new adventure opportunities for the world climbers in Nepal’s Himalayan regions, according to Rishi Bhandari, Managing Director at Satori Adventure Pvt Ltd.

Jost left for Lukla leading a two-member team of Satori Nagpai Gosum II Expedition on August 14 while the team stayed in mountain region for setting up camps in the virgin peak, Bhandari who locally managed logistic for the expedition shared.

Team member Schardt Raphael Rene from Germany and Sherpa support staff failed to make it above camp II of the highly technical peak, Bhandari quoted the climbers as saying. “Jost made a solo attempt from Camp II to the top of the mountain,” he added.

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Tuesday awarded Jost with a summit certificate recognising his first ascent of the unclimbed peak. The government had opened Mt Nagpai Gosum II for climbing in 2014.

The first ascent of Nagapai Gosum II would certainly explore a positive message among the world mountaineers, DoT officials commented.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

