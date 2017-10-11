3 years after the quake, Laprak locals will be living in integrated model settlement

KATHMANDU: An integrated model settlement is being constructed for locals of Laprak village, adjacent to Barpak, the epicentre of 2015 earthquake, in Gorkha district.

The Non-Resident Nepalis Organisation has taken initiatives to launch the project and is investing around Rs 1 billion in it.

The settlement will house around 600 families in the nearby safe location of Gupsipakha.

The construction of around 300 houses has already begun. The construction works will be over by April-May next year, when the houses will be handed over to locals, informs NRNA President Shesh Ghale.

“Besides labour contribution of locals and voluntary support of Nepali Army personnel, we are investing Rs 1.2 million to build a single house,” Ghale says, “That way, we will spend around Rs 700 million to build houses only.”

Besides, international non-government organisations including Care Nepal and Lutheran World Federation are also partnering with the NRNA to build other facilities in the village.

Meanwhile, leaders of the NRNA accompanied by representatives of concerned government agencies visited the project site on Tuesday.

NRNA Founding President Upendra Mahato, incumbent President Ghale, Nepali Army’s Lieutenant General Baldev Raj Mahat, National Reconstruction Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Govinda Raj Pokharel, Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd among others were present on the occasion.

– ONLINEKHABAR

