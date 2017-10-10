Earthquake victims’ absence hits re-survey work in Dolakha

DOLAKHA: The government has deployed engineers for re-survey after quake victims from Dolakha filed application for re-survey work stating that they were not included in the list of beneficiaries, and engineers had missed out on house reconstruction survey.

However, the re-survey team is facing hard time as quake victims were not available during survey work.

According to secretariat at the National Reconstruction Authority Dolakha District Coordination Committee, re-survey has been delayed as victims are not available at the village.

Secretariat Chief Sagar Acharya said quake victims had become irresponsible as some of them had not re-constructed houses even after they received grant money.

“NRA is working actively to reconstruct houses and provide grant to the people. But, lack of enthusiasm and accountability on the part of locals has delayed the reconstruction process,” Acharya added. He said despite some problems, reconstruction work in the district was better compared to other districts.

After quake victims’ complaint as many as 27 engineers were deployed by the government to carry out re-survey work in the district.

Re-survey work in ward 6 of Kalinchowk Rural Municipality, Jiri Municipality, two wards of Tamakoshi Rural Municipality, and two wards of Gauri Shankar Rural Municipality has been completed. Acharya said that absence of the villagers had delayed the re-survey work in seven rural municipalities and Bhimeswor Municipality. According to Acharya, though engineers have been deployed to re-survey the houses of 12,094 locals, only the houses of 5,570 individuals have been re-surveyed till date.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Ministry Project Implementation Unit Chief and Engineer Ekraj Adhikari said that out of the 17,000 house to be built in the district only 8,500 houses had been completed. Adhikari said that 12,710 persons had received Rs 1.5 lakh as the second instalment for house reconstruction, and 2,701 people had received the third instalment.

Adhikari attributes ward-level elected representatives’ failure to recommend names to the engineers deployed by the NRA, and quake victims’ ignorance for sluggish pace of re-survey.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

