Woman delivers baby boy in mid-flight

KOHALPUR: A woman has delivered a baby while flying from Talcha airport of Mugu to Nepalgunj on Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) plane on Monday.

Twenty-two years old Mayadevi Bham of Chhayanath Rara Municipality-2 gave birth to a son during the flight. As informed by Regional Director of NAC Mukti Pandey, Bham was brought to Neplagunj after she underwent labor pain. But the baby was born during the flight at around 11:55 am. The plane had taken off from Talcha airport at 11.05 am. Both of the mother and the baby have been admitted to Bheri District Hospital, Nepalgunj for further treatment. It has been reported that both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

Normally women who are seven months’ pregnant are not allowed to board a plane. However, NAC allowed Bham to fly after repeated requests by her family members. As the woman was hemorrhgaing badly, the pilot, I R Gurung, before allowing her in the plane made the woman’s family sign a paper absolving him of any responsibility if anything went wrong.

NAC Regional Director Pandey told that they had to take the step in order to save life of the women who was bleeding heavily. “Fortunately we were successful in saving the life of both the mother and son,” he said.

Family members have expressed their thanks to the officers of NAC for their co-operation.

– By Tekendra Basyal for REPUBLICA

