Alcoholic son regrets after killing mother for Rs 50

DOLAKHA: A man has murdered his own mother in a fit of a rage at Mohartole of Bihmeshwor Municipality-8 in Dolakha district.

Thirty-five-year old Kumar Basnet, an unemployed alcoholic, killed his mother on Sunday after she refused to give him money to satiate his cravings for alcohol.

“My mother fell down when I hit her in head with a wooden plank. And then I thought it would be better to kill her than to make her suffer, so I hit her again to death,” said Basnet who stands accused of killing his mother, “I ended up committing a grave sin in a blind rage.” Basnet is in police custody now.

He used to live with his 70-year-old mother Khadga Maya Basnet and ask her for money [Rs 50] to quench his cravings for alcohol.

“Last Sunday she was working in a field when I asked her for money. But she refused. I got furious and attacked her with a wooden plank,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that he strongly regretted the killing. He broke down as he confessed to Dolakha police: “My momentary anger took her life.”

Kumar’s wife left him and started living in Kathmandu six years ago due to his alcohol addiction. Kumar turned his face away from his responsibility of looking after his son and a daughter.

It is learnt that Kumar used to manhandle his mother in the past under various pretexts.

Kumar admitted stealing Rs 50 from his mother’s purse a day earlier. A school dropout, Kumar has made up his mind that he won’t plea to reduce his sentence.

Dolakha District Police Office DSP Rameshwor Karki said that primary investigation has revealed that Kumar killed his own mother out of anger and his alcohol addiction.

Karki further said that most incidents reported with Dolakha Police looks to have been committed after alcohol consumption.

– By Rajendra Manandhar for TKP

