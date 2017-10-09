Pokhara woman held in Kathmandu for swindling Rs 500 million

POKHARA: A woman has been arrested on charge of swindling Rs 500 million from more than 50 persons in Pokhara from Jaisidev of Kathmandu recently.

Kaski District Police Office in coordination with Kathmandu Police arrested Devi Kumari Bhujel (42) and her husband Laxman Thapa from Jaisidev.

Bhujel is a permanent resident of Bhat Khola in Syangja district was residing in Chaude along with her husband who is a retired Indian Army pensioner, informed the police.

DSP and Spokesperson of Kaski District Police Office Khagad Bahadur Khatri said the duo have been brought to Pokhara on Friday and were presented before the court.

They have been remanded in custody for further investigation, Khatri added.

The couple disappeared from Pokhara on August 30, however, with the help of call tracking, Kaski District Police Office arrested Bhujel after she frequently called a local trader Dandapani Subedi in Mahendrapul in the City.

With the help of Subedi police arrested Bhujel. However, police smell foul in Subedi’s connection in the fraud and has been detained for further investigation.

It has been learned that conwoman Devi Kumari Bhujel used to lure her target by showcasing her house and a vehicle at Chaude in the City.

Bhujel was engaged in real estate business in the Lake City, according to police.

– By Bharat Koirala for THT

