Israeli tourist dead, 9 others hurt as jeep overturns in Manang

BESISAHAR, LAMJUNG: A foreign tourist died and nine others sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling in, overturned and fell about 15 metres below the road in Nashong Rural Municipality-1 in Manang district along the Annapurna trekking route on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Israeli national Abhiyashar Vered (24).

It is yet to establish the identities of nine other tourists including two Nepalis who were hurt in the accident, police said.

The jeep (Ga 1 Ja 6034) heading towards Manang from Besisahar in Lamjung district headquarters overturned injuring passengers aboard, at a turning point of Taal road that diverts from Besisahar-Chame road section at around 6:30 pm yesterday, according to Asistant Sub Inspector of Police Thir Bahadur Baram at the Lamjung District Police Office (DPO) Control.

Critically injured Vered breathed her last on the way to a hospital in Besisahar, ASI Baram informed.

All the injured including one undergoing treatment at the Lamjung District Hospital, have been airlifted to Kathmandu, said the ASI.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident is underway, said police and added that the search is on for the driver Mangal Bahadur BK (24) of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-4 in Lamjung district, who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The jeep was carrying total 12 persons including the driver when the incident occurred, said police.

– RSS / THT

