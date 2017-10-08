Supreme Court issues stay order on Cabinet’s decision to sack MD Khadka

KATHMANDU: Supreme Court on Sunday issued an interim order ruling that the government allow now sacked Managing Director (MD) of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) Gopal Khadka until the case is finalized.

A single bench of Justice Purusottam Bhandari issued the order to this effect arguing that the government’s decision to sack MD Khadka is against the principle of justice lacks sufficient evidences.

The cabinet had sacked NOC’s MD Gopal Khadka over accusations of embezzlement in land purchases for building oil storage facilities on September 19.

– REPUBLICA

