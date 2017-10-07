Russian climbers scale Mt Manaslu in alpine style

KATHMANDU: At least 21 climbers successfully climbed the world’s eighth highest peak in an alpine style this autumn, according to the expedition organiser.

Managing Director Chatur Kumar Tamang at Makalu Extreme Treks & Expedition informed that 25 expedition members along with 7 climbing Sherpas stood atop Mt Manaslu last month. “Among the team members, 21 climbers scaled the mountain without obtaining support from high altitude workers,” he said, adding that most of them were Russian climbers.

Russian climbers including Oksana Morneva, Ivan Aristov , Aznaur Akkaev, Gennady Dolgov, Andrei Glush kov, Pavel Chernov, Andrei Dergachev, Iurii Panov, Oleg Afanasyev, Alexander Eliseev, Anton Pugovkin, Vitali Lazo, Vladimir Zadokhin, Volodymyr Roshkov, Ivan Yuriev Tomov and Nikolai Kadoshnikov scaled the peak. Tamang who also stood atop the peak for third time said that Yarsolav Nosa, Volodymyr Roshko, Taras Pozdnii, Sanya Nooson and Dmytro Necheporenko from Ukraine, Asset Danyalov of Kazakhstan, Ma Chao from China and Hajjar Zarrin Ali from Iran among others also made it to the top of mountain this season.

Oksana who led a team of 16 international climbers on Mt Manaslu said that Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa,Lhakpa Gyalgen Sherpa, Pasang Tendi Sherpa, Lhakpa Tsheri Sherpa struggled very hard from Camp 3 (6,800 M) due to the heavy snowfall and they made the trail by clearing deep snow to the top of the mountain. “It’s my third summit on Mt Manaslu,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Bhaila Sherpa, Managing Director at Green lake Treks and Expeditions said that all-women team of international climbers comprising Sophie Marie, Therese Jeanne, Samantha McMahon Gali, He Changjuan, Carole Fuchsm, Phunjo Lama and Purnima Shrestha successfully stood atop Mt Manslu on September 26.

