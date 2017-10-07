. . .

Nepal’s Sherpa-led team sets record on Nanga Parbat

Hari Kumar Shrestha
In this undated photo, mountaineers summit the Nanga Parbat. Courtesy: Mingma G Sherpa

KATHMANDU:  A Sherpa climber made first ever successful summit on Nanga Parbat (8,126m) in the autumn season leading a team of international climbers in Pakistan, according to the expedition organiser.

Mingma Gyalze Sherpa (31) along with Zhang Liang, A Zhong, Jing Xue, Phur Galjen Sherpa, Pasang Namgel Sherpa, Muhammad Ali Sadpara and Sirbaz Khan successfully stood atop the ninth highest peak in the world on October 2 making first ever autumn summit on the mountain.

“The team reached base camp on September 16 and made successful ascent on October 2 in a short time as the weather remained really good during our climb,” Sherpa shared with this daily.

According to him, this is his 5th 8,000m summit in 2017 and also the 12th 8,000m summit. “Among them, I have made 11 ascents without supplemental oxygen,” he said.

Earlier, Sherpa-led team had also reached the summit ridge of Nanga Parbat in June but didn’t make true summit. Though the climbing season in Pakistan has generally closed every year from mid- August but this year he formed a team to climb Nanga Parbat, he added.

