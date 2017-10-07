Mountaineering activities encouraging this autumn

KATHMANDU: The number of mountaineers seeking permission to climb various peaks this autumn has climbed significantly.

According to the Department of Tourism, 107 expedition teams, including some Nepali teams, have till date got permission to climb Mt Manaslu, Mt Ama Dablam, Mt Dhawalagiri, among other peaks.

The Department expects this number to increase further as the climbers continue arriving throughout October.

Director General of the Department, Dinesh Bhattarai said 150 mountaineering expedition teams had taken permission in the autumn season last year. Looking at the number of mountaineering teams taking permits this season last year and the duration, the number is bound to go up.

Many climbers from India, Europe and America among other countries have already started their expeditions.

– RSS

