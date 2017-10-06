Envoy Upadhyay resigns to contest in elections

KATHMANDU: Nepali Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay has resigned from the post to contest in upcoming elections.

Upadhyay submitted his resignation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara on Friday. Upadhyay said he decided to run in the elections to honor the request of the local people in his hometown.

Upadhya will join politics to contest the upcoming federal parliament elections from his home town Kapilvastu after the Cabinet approves his resignation.

Upadhyay was appointed from the Nepali Congress quota during the Sushil Koirala-led government but he was recalled by subsequent government headed by the CPN-UML’s KP Sharma Oli in May 2016 on charge of working against the country’s interest.

He was then reappointed to the post by the next government led by CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

– GORKHAPOST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]