Contractors being picked for DPR to build four ‘new cities’ in Kathmandu Valley

KATHMANDU: The government is at the last stage for selecting contractors to prepare detail project reports before building various infrastructures in proposed four new cities in four corners of Kathmandu Valley.

Earlier, the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority had called for tenders from interested firms to prepare DPRs.

The biggest of these cities will be made in northeast corner of the Valley and comprises Nagarkot and Telkot areas of Bhaktapur and Sankhu, Jorpati, Mulpani and Gothatar of Kathmandu.

Likewise, the southeastern city will include Suryabinayak, Balkot, Biruwa, Thimi and Anantalingeshwor of Bhaktapur.

The third city will be built in southwestern corner including Sainbu, Khokana and Bungamati of Lalitpur.

The fourth city in the north of Kathmandu will include Samakhusi, Tokha, Bypass, Malung and Kavresthali areas.

KVDA Chief Bhaikaji Tiwari informs Onlinekhabar that five companies have been shortlisted for the DPR of the northeast city and the companies have been asked to submit financial and technical proposals.

Likewise, the companies for other three cities will be shortlisted by coming Monday, according to him.

The KVDA says the four cities will boast high-quality infrastructural facilities and it will take 10 years to build them.

– ONLINEKHABAR

