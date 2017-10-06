Chinese tourist fined Rs 25,000 for illegally flying drone in Manang

LAMJUNG: A Chinese tourist has been fined Rs 25,000 for flying a drone without permission and taking photos and videos.

Police arrested Wang Zhongdi from Chame Village of Manang district while he was operating the drone last Monday. Police handed the Chinese to the District Administration Office for action.

Chief District Officer Hari Prasad Pant said that the Civil Aviation Authority slapped a fine of Rs25, 000 to Wang.

The camera has been returned to Wang after deleting the photos and videos. “Wang’s camera has been returned to him after he deposited the fine money in the specified government account,” said CDO Pant.

According to Pant, Wang signed a document that stated he would not fly the drone in any part of Nepal without prior consent from the authority.

Wang was not arrested due to lack of proper law. Police, however, said that they had kept an eye on Wang’s activities.

Wang came to Manang with a porter and a guide to trek through Thorong La pass.

Earlier in April, Manang police had arrested a Greek from the same village for illegally operating the drone. He was released on a bail of Rs 5,000.

It is learnt the authorities have received many complaints of illegally operating the drone in Annapurna Circuit recently.

Police have managed to arrest such people and initiate action against them.

Locals complain that authorities have failed to take stern measures to control such activity. They fear that drone operators could take the photos and videos of offices and barracks of security forces. As drone operates on radio frequency, they are likely to tamper with the communication equipment, locals say.

One can operate the drones and click photos or capture video only after taking permission from the concerned authorities.

– By Aash Gurung for TKP

