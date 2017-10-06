Unique jatra that takes place nowhere in world (Photo feature)

KATHMANDU: Every year in Hadigaun of Kathmandu, people conduct a unique jatra that takes place nowhere in the world. Commonly known as Hadigaun jatra, the festival is celebrated with much delight and people dance, drink, eat and have fun on the next day of Kojagrat Poornima. This jatra has become an identity of Hadigaun, as the jatra has also given rise to the popular Nepali saying “kahi nabhaeko jatra Hadigaunko” meaning ‘a unique jatra that takes place only in Hadigaun’. This jatra which has become the identity of the place indeed has a legend connected to its establishment.

– By Prabin Koirala for REPUBLICA

