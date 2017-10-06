Monsoon likely to retreat in a week: DHM

KATHMANDU: Monsoon this year is likely to retreat within a week after a delay of two weeks, according to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

According to DHM, monsoon has withdrawn from the far-western part of Nepal, while parts of the country has been receiving brief showers for the last few days.

Director General at DHM Rishiram Sharma said monsoon withdrawal process had begun. “It will take three to seven days for monsoon to completely retreat from the country. An official declaration of monsoon withdrawal shall be made after westerly winds replace easterly winds.” Meteorologist at Meteorological Forecasting Division Suvash Rimal said temporary rainfall would occur in most of the parts of the country for the next three days as new system was developing in in Odisha of India.

“In addition, moisture from the Bay of Bengal, strong easterly winds, among other things, are likely to cause rainfall for the next few days,” Meteorologist Rimal said.

According to MFD, monsoon has withdrawn from Pakistan and Rajasthan of India after a delay of two weeks.

This year monsoon entered Nepal on June 12, two days after its normal onset date. The normal monsoon onset date for Nepal is June 10.

Last year, monsoon that entered Nepal on June 15 had retreated from the country on October 12, 19 days after the usual withdrawal date.

According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, last year’s delayed withdrawal of monsoon was the fourth most delayed monsoon ever. Apart from this year, 2013 saw the largest deviation from the set monsoon withdrawal period, ending that year on October 19 instead of September 23. The year 2008 and 2009 recorded the second and third most delayed monsoon respectively.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

