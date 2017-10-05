Nepathya enthralls audience at Seoul Olympic Hall

KATHMANDU: Nepali folk-rock band, Nepathya, has enthralled the Nepali diasporas in the concert held at the Olympic Hall of Seoul Olympic Park on October 4.

“All of you working in South Korea are here, as a result of unemployment back home. I understand your pain of being away from your loved ones,” said Nepathya frontman Amrit Gurung.

“However, I urge you to take this as an opportunity to learn skills which can be used back home. We can only hope and urge our leaders to create employment for the youth in Nepal so that they can contribute in nation building,” he added.

Nepathya began the show with their latest release ‘Mai Mari Jaunla’ that was dedicated to the sentiments of migrant workers.

Mai Mari Jaunla, Jeevan choto cha,

Lekheko samjhana chetera nafala

Siranma photo cha…

After singing few more Nepathya classics, Amrit shared, “As I stand here inside the Olympic Park, I look back at the times when Bidhan Lama fetched a medal here during the 1988 Olympics,” recalled Gurung.

“Unfortunately our nation could not retain him and he lives abroad. There are many Bidhan’s with exceptional qualities in various fields living abroad, I urge the leaders of Nepal to generate employment back home, so that the country can benefit from such talents,” further stated Gurung.

The show was hosted by Kaski Pariwar on the occasion of Korea’s Chuseok Festival. Chuseok is a major harvest festival celebrated, when people visit their ancestral hometown.

Meanwhile, Khom Gurung on behalf of Kaski Pariwar thanked all Nepalese living in South Korea for their support in staging the event.

Before ending the show with Rato ra Chandra Surya, Gurung subtly said, “As we now approach our national elections, I hope people will now use their conscience while voting and not fall into false promises of those who have failed to deliver.”

Gurung was accompanied on stage by Dhruba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on Keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Rayamajhi on madal.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]