Two perspectives on Everest presented by veteran climbers

WINSTED: Recently, Northwestern Connecticut Community College will host “Everest: Two Perspectives” with eight-time veteran climber Lhakpa Sherpa and Tunxis Community College Assistant Professor Mark Milewski, who reached the summit in 2016.

Each will share personal accounts of climbing the highest summit in the world. The program, free and open to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Founders Hall Auditorium.

Sherpa, who holds the world record for female mountaineers to reach the summit, was born in Nepal, in the village of Makalu in Makalu Barun National Park. Her village had no school or doctor and many of her 10 siblings, including her four brothers, became guides or have climbed the mountain.

“I love the mountain. I grew up in the mountains and always had a strong desire to go to the summit,” says Sherpa, who accomplished her seventh summit in 2016 and her eighth in the spring. She. Currently living in West Hartford, CT where she is raising her two daughters and working two jobs, Sherpa says she has seen a lot of changes with the mountain and the climbing community, including more high tech gear in the last 15 years.

“Every year the mountain looks a little different as the winds change the faces of the mountain,” she says.

Mark Milewski is assistant professor of business administration at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, where he has taught since 2010. An avid outdoor enthusiast, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 1997 and has summited the 48 Four Thousand Footers in New Hampshire’s White Mountains as well as the 46 High Peaks of New York’s Adirondacks. His current goal is to climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Milewski reached his fifth peak on May 20, 2016, when he summited 29,029 foot Mount Everest during a 50-day expedition. Milewski said while he loves the view from the top and the challenge of getting there, he also likes how mountaineering shows the true character in people. “I find myself humbled by the entire experience,” Milewski says. “One seems quite small next to the tallest mountain on earth.”

For information, contact Susan Stiller at sstiller@nwcc.edu or 860-738-6406.

– THE LITCHFIELD COUNTY TIMES

