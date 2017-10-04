Ranveer’s vicious avatar in ‘Padmavati’ first look

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh looks fierce and intense in his just unveiled first look as ruler Alauddin Khilji in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansalis forthcoming film ‘Padmavati’.

Ranveer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share two different avatars of Khilji.

In the first photo, Ranveer can be seen posing topless inside water with long hair and beard.

The second image features the ‘Befikre’ actor donning a warrior costume and posing while looking at the mirror.

Interestingly, both photographs feature a bruise underneath the actor’s right eye.

Besides Ranveer, ‘Padmavati’ will feature actress Deepika Padukone in the title role and actor Shahid Kapoor as her husband – MahaRawal Ratan Singh.

‘Padmavati’, which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The film has been through various ups and down while it was under production.

Earlier this year, activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena assaulted Bhansali and vandalized the movie’s Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film’s script.

– IANS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]