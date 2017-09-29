Kathmandu streets wear a deserted look during Dashain (in pictures)

KATHMANDU: Roads of Kathmandu known for often crowded streets with traffic congestion and movement of hundreds of thousands of people wore a deserted look during Dashain festival. This is an unusual scene in Kathmandu streets as a large number of people have left the Capital Valley to celebrate the annual Dashain festival.

Throughout the year, Kathmandu witnesses hustle and bustle of human and business activities. All the activities have come to a grinding halt as even the Valley dwellers are busy celebrating the biggest Nepali festival.

Kathmandu becomes empty for four days during Dashain—from Saptami to Dashain—that are considered the main celebration days of the festival that lasts for 15 days.

According to data available with police, more than 1.9 million people had left Kathmandu Valley until Wednesday. The number further surged on Thursday and Friday.

With less traffic and minimal human activities outside, the air is fresh, roads are clean and festive fervor have caught human psyche.

– By Angad Dhakal for TKP

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]