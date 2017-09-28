Nepal defends SAFF U-18 Championship title defeating India

KATHMANDU: Nepal U-18 football team has defended the SAFF U-18 Championship title defeating India 2-0 in the final match in Changlimithang Stadium, Bhutan.

Nepal’s Dinesh Henjan scored both the goals in the second and 37th minute to seal the victory for Nepal. Nepal had lost its first game against the host Bhutan, but won three back-to-back matches against Maldives, Bangladesh and now against India.

Nepal and Bangladesh collected highest nine points from altogether four games, but Nepal finished ahead of Bangladesh with a head-to-head result with a victory over Bangladesh. Both teams had four-goal difference each.

– REPUBLICA

