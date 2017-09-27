President sends materials for ‘kshama’ pooja at Dolakha Bhimsen

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sent materials for performing kshama pooja (forgiveness rituals) at the Bhimeshwor Temple based in Dolakha district.

The stone idol of deity Bhimsen at the temple sweated on Tuesday, which is taken as the sign of bad omen in the nation and there is the customary the Head-of-the-State performing the kshama pooja to ward off possibility of something disastrous.

The idol of Dolakha Bhimsen, the famous and historic Hindu pilgrimage site, earlier sweated in 2070 BS and the then President Dr Ram Baran Yadav had performed the forgiveness rituals.

Dolakha’s assistant chief district officer Bal Krishna Katuwal, Temple’s priest and Temple Management Committee officials were at the Rastrapati Bhawan, Shital Niwas this morning to receive pooja materials from the President, according to President’s media expert Madhav Sharma.

On the occasion, the delegation offered wad of cotton used to wipe off sweat from the Bhimsen’s idol as ‘prasad’ to the Head-of-the-State.

– RSS

