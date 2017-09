Nepali Army to operate free bus service in Kathmandu on Dashain Tika

KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army says it will operate free bus service in Kathmandu Valley on the day of Dashain Tika or Vijaya Dashami, which is being celebrated coming Saturday.

The national military organisation says it will operate the buses along eight routes as very few public vehicles will be available on the main day of festival.

All buses will leave the Bhadrakali station at 6:30 am, 11 am and 4 ppm on the day.

The routes that the buses will ply are as follows:

Bhadrakali, Maitighar, Baneshwor, Koteshwor, Ekantakuna, Balkhu, Kirtipur, Kalanki, Kalimati, Tripureshwor, Ratnapark Bhadrakali, Jamal, Lainchaur, Narayan Gopal Chok, Budhanilakantha, Balaju Chok, Sorhakhutte, Kantipath, Maitighar Bhadrakali, Maitighar, Tripureshwor, Kalimati, Kalanki, Thankot, Swayambhu, Chhauni, Tahachal, Teku, Thapathali Bhadrakali, Maitighar, Baneshwor, Tinkune, Gaushala, Chabahil, Jorpati, Narayangopal Chok, Lazimpat, Kantipath, Bhadrakali Bhadrakali, Thapathali, Kupandol, Jawalakhel, Satdobato, Chapagaun, Satdobato, Tinkune, Baneshwor, Sahidgate Bhadrakali, Durbarmarga, Kamal Pokhari, Gaushala, Chabahil, Bauddha, Sankhu, Chabahil, Gaushala, Tinkune, Bhadrakali Bhadrakali, Maitighar, Naya Baneshwor, Purano Baneshwor, Gaushala, Sinamangal, Koteshwor, Surya Binayak, Thimi, Koteshwor, Maitighar, Bhadrakali Bhadrakali, Maitighar, Koteshwor, Satdobato, Kalanki, Balaju, Chabahil, Gaushala, Tinkune, Bhadrakali

– ONLINEKHABAR

