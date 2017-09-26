1.9 million people leave Kathmandu Valley in 20 days for Dashain

KATHMANDU: So far 190 thousand people have left their homes for the Dashain celebrations.

According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division spokesperson Umesh Ranjit, this data includes the number of passengers leaving the Kathmandu Valley since September 5. The number of people entering the Valley is said to be minimal.

As the Dashain celebrations have already begun, the traffic police have taken special measures to cope with adversities in traffic management. People from outside the Valley, those residing here for various purposes like for jobs, study, business and those Nepali en route to home from abroad are seen exiting from Kathmandu valley via Thankot, Sanga, Dakshinkali and Balaju points.

Passengers mainly outbound via Thankot point are stuck in traffic jam for hours due to structures pulled down in course of the road widening drive. Bearing in mind a large exodus of the people during the festival, the traffic police have set up civic help desks at 12 locations for the convenience of passengers.

Additional human resources have been mobilized at New Road, Bus Park and Kalanki areas which see more traffic pressure. Likewise, the anti-drink-driving campaign has been intensified in view of the Dashain festival and the campaign which was mainly in force in the evening/night shift in regular time will go throughout the day during the festivals.

This year’s Dashain falls on September 30, Saturday.

Meantime, the traffic police took action against 30 people for black marketeering in the sale of tickets of public vehicles and overcharging passengers. They faced music for unethical business and were made to return the extra amount they took while selling tickets to respective passengers, the Division said.

– RSS

