Vehicles worth Rs 8 bln imported during 2 months

BIRGUNJ: Traders have imported vehicles worth amounting to Rs 8 billion to Nepal from mid-July to mid-September this year from India in view of festive season.

Information Officer at Birgunj Customs Checkpoint Santosh Yadav shared that 30 per cent of the total revenue from the checkpoint was contributed from the import of Indian vehicles.

Among the vehicles imported during the period include 30 buses, 63 mini bus, a micro bus, jeep, car each, 2,285 van, 298 double cap pick-up and 287 single cap pick-up.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]