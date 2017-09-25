Nepal Army Khagendra Bhatta wins Liglige race in Gorkha

GORKHA: Nepal Army Khagendra Bahadur Bhatta has won the 8th edition of Liglige race held at the Ligeligekot in Gorkha district, on Monday.

Bhatta won the race after he completed 13 kilometres in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Likewise, Ramji Basnet of Chiti in Lamjung became runner-up after completing the race in 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Similarly, Krishna Basnet of Ramechapp district claimed the second runner-up, as he completed the race in 1 hours 5 minute.

Meanwhile, Minister for Sports Rajendra Kumar KC conferred crown and Rs 50,000 prize money to the winner.

The runner-up and second runner-up bagged Rs 30,000 each.

Including four Maldivians and more than 100 participants had participated in the historical race today, according to the organiser.

– By Ramji Rana for THT

