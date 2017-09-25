Briton dies while ascending Mt Manaslu

POKHARA: A British national died of severe altitude sickness while ascending Mt Manaslu on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Philip Harver.

A team of eight persons including Harbor left for Mt Manaslu from the Capital some three weeks ago.

According to Ishwor Paudel, operator of Himalayan Guide, “Harbor, who had fallen ill while climbing up Camp IV, died at around 8:00 am today while descending the mountain.”

“He breathed his last on the way to camp 2 from camp 3,” he added.

“We still do not know how many of them ascended Mt Manaslu. We have not been able to send helicopter to the incident site due to bad weather,” further stated Paudel.

Mt Manaslu, which is also the eighth highest mountain in the world, lies at 8,163 metres above sea level.

– By Bharat Koirala for THT

