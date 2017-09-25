High-end smartphones pushing the limit in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The smartphone market in Nepal is getting awfully crowded with new companies looking grab a slice.

To stand out in the sea of smartphones, companies have to think outside the box and release devices that invoke the imagination and desire of potential customers.

Companies like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi are releasing smartphones

that push the boundaries of technology.

These flagship devices are the companies’ efforts in creating the ultimate smartphone.

Flagship smartphones contain all the bells and whistles found on most smartphones while still having a hidden trick or two up its sleeve.

It could be the implementation of dual cameras with Optical image stabilisation or using a superior camera lens with the widest aperture available. Or it could be in the design department where bezels are nearly non-existent. But all of these high tech wizardry comes at a cost, a steep one. Most flagships are priced exorbitantly but most customers who buy them are left satisfied for years to come.

Such smartphones offer the highest build quality compared to low or even mid-range smartphones.

The attention to detail on flagship smartphones can easily justify paying an arm or an leg.

Prices for high end smartphones start anywhere from Rs70,000 all the way to Rs132,000. One could spend that money on a nice vacation instead.

But life is short. If you want to experience what it feels like to live on the bleeding edge of technology, you should, if possible.

Here are some of the best flagship smartphones available in Nepal.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

