11 arrested while protesting against Medical Education Act (Photo/Video)

KATHMANDU: Eleven protestors have been arrested by the police force on Monday from the Parliament House.

The demonstrators were arrested while protesting the new Medical Education Act which is likely to be endorsed by the House on Monday.

Arrested protesters are Shashi Bikram Karki, Bishal Dahal, Dr. Jeevan Chhetri, Nawaraj Thapa, Pukar Bam, Sashmit Pokharel, Rabindra Baniya, Dr. Abhishek Singh, Jagannath Lamichhane, Lenin Bista and Kayasp Shrestha. They are now under custody of the police.

Video











– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]