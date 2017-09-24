Bangladesh Hindus cut down Durga Puja expense to fund Rohingyas

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh-based Hindus on Saturday decided to cut down on their Durga Puja expenses and provide relief to the Rohingya refugees by setting up a fund.

Following ethnic violence that errupted on August 25, as many as 420,000 Rohingyas both Muslims and Hindus fled Myanmar’s Rakhine. As per reports, nearly 800 Hindus from Rakhine are likely to take refuge in Bangladesh.

“Their mass exodus has unfolded a horrific humanitarian crisis (and so) we will stand by the persecuted refugees with assistance by saving during the Dugra Puja festival,” PTI quoted the general secretary of the apex Puja Celebration Council.

The puja celebration committees across Bangladesh had been asked to save and establish a fund to aid to the Rohingya refugees, he added.

Although the Rohingya are regarded as illegal immigrants in Myanmar, Bangladesh has been overwhelmed by them.

