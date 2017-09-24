Nepal fails to answer India’s proposal on expanding flight entry points

KATHMANDU: Three years ago, India sent a proposal to Nepal on expand Nepal’s flight entry points along with a draft of search and rescue agreement to be signed between aviation authorities of two countries.

However, Nepal is yet to respond to the proposal.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has amended the draft and sent it to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation for further consideration. But, the Ministry has not made any decision about the proposal.

CAAN spokesperson Birendra Shrestha says all aircraft coming to Nepal from foreign countries except China and Bhutan have been using Simara as the single entry point, but it needs more points as other under-construction international airports in Bhairahawa, Pokhara and Nijgadh would come into operation in the near future.

In this context, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar should be used as entry points, says CAAN. However, the Ministry has not paid any attention to the proposal.

In April-May, India had invited Nepali authorities to discuss the safety assessment. But, the Election Commission blocked the development citing election code of conduct. Since then, India has also not taken any initiative to move the process forward.

CAAN officials say the Nepal government should be serious to implement the agreement and expand entry points at the earliest.

– ONLINEKHABAR

