Bharatpur Hospital preparing to launch kidney transplant service

CHITWAN: Preparations are on full swing for launching kidney transplant services at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.

Though four hospitals in the Capital have been providing kidney transplant services, there is no regular and smooth service of such facility outside the Valley.

It has been estimated that around 10 per cent of the total population are facing kidney related ailments in Nepal, which has been on the rise in the recent decades. Among them, around 3,000 kidney patients are in dire need of kidney transplant in Nepal annually.

According to Medical Superintendent at Bharatpur Hospital Dr Rudra Marasini, Minister for Health Girirajmani Pokharel is in favour of setup of kidney transplant centre outside the Capital city.

As per the directives of the Health Minister, the Bharatpur Hospital Development Committee has taken official decision to put forward the proposal for the establishment of transplant service.

The Human Organ Transplant Centre in Bhaktapur, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj and Bir Hospital have been providing kidney transplant services in Kathmandu from the government front.

Likewise, Grande Hospital is rendering this service from the private health facility. The government has been providing grant ranging from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1,000,000 for kidney transplant.

Marasini further said the Bharatpur hospital can continue the transplant service if the government provides the construction and operational costs in the first year.

Though it requires Rs 40 million to start minor transplant service, Rs 130 million is estimated to provide the service of high quality.

The Bharatpur Hospital has been providing dialysis service since last month.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI / THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]