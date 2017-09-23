3 killed after landslide buried two vehicles

BUTWAL: Three persons were killed when a landslide buried a running truck and a car at Tinau rural muncipality-3 along the Butwal-Tansen road section in the district today. A woman was injured in the accident. The landslip fell from around 500 meters at Palpa Siddhababa Temple, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as the truck (Na 3 Kha 6192) driver Madhav Rana of Tinau rural municipality, and Tilakram Bhandari of Ruru rural municipality in Gulmi and Yam Lal Gyawali of Baletaksar-4 in Gulmi.

The truck driver Rana, and Bhandari died on the sopt, while Gyawali breathed his last in the course of treatment at Lumbini Zonal Hospital.

Bhandari and Gyawali were travelling on the ill-fated car (Lu 1 Cha 7994) when the accident occurred. Bhandari’s injured wife Radhika is receiving treatment at a local health facility, the police said.

Three persons were travelling in the car, while there was only the driver in the truck.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]