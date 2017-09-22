. . .

3 killed, 18 injured in Ramechhap bus accident

Hari Kumar Shrestha

KATHMANDU:  At least three persons have died leaving 18 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident at Bititar of Ramechhap Municipality in Ramechhap district on Friday.

According to the police, the ill-fated bus, en route to Kathmandu from Chyasuk in the municipality, fell some 30 meters down from the road at a corner in Bititar killing two on the spot. Another seriously injured died while being taken to the hospital.

The police have identified the deceased as Dipak Shrestha of Ramechhap Municipality-8, Uma Khadka and Bal Kumari Basnet of Ramechhap Municipality-8.

Police personnel and locals who were nearby the incident site rescued the injured and trapped passengers, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, other injured are receiving medical treatment at Manthali-based Tamakoshi Sahakari Hospital.

