The grandeur of Gokyo( Photo Feature)

Gokyo Lake, located in Sagarmatha National Park along with five other lakes, is one of the most popular tourist destinations leading towards the Sagarmatha base camp and other areas.

According to National Geographic, this is where the roof of the world touches the sky. However, the Gokyo lake system is vulnerable as it lies in an ecologically fragile and unstable zone. The possible bursting of Ngozumpa glacier, the longest glacier in Nepal, poses a constant threat to the existence of the lakes.

But this doesn’t deter tourists from visiting the place. According to an article published in The New York Times, many visitors including those who have also been to Everest base camp call the 360-degree panorama at the summit of Gokyo Ri (ri is Tibetan for mountain) the finest mountain vista in Nepal. The view from peak is spectacular, they say.

And Dipak Raj Joshi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board agrees. He says Gokyo valley is simply stunning because of its unmatched landscape and pristine lakes. He cites this as the main reason why the upcoming edition of #photoNepal is being dedicated to Gokyo.

“Our monthly exhibition #photoNepal is about connecting people with different places of Nepal. We want to promote beautiful destinations and Gokyo is one of them,” says Joshi.

The exhibition will be held at Nepal Tourism Board from September 22 to 29, 2017. And entrance to the exhibition is free. We highly recommend you go check it out but for now here’s a sneak peek at some of the photos to be exhibited this weekend.











