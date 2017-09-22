Rina Sah elected the first woman mayor of Province 2

RAUTAHAT: Rina Kumari Sah has been elected the first mayor of Province 2. The CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate emerged victorious in Maulapur Municipality, Rautahat district. Rina, who got 3,912 votes, defeated her closest rival Rabindra Patel of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal with a margin of 1,704.

Rina is the wife of Maoist leader Prabhu Sah, who is the minister for urban development. Patel was also a Maoist Centre activist who recently defected to the RJP-N after he was not made the Maoist candidate.

Born in the Indian state of Bihar, Rina was married 18 years ago. After marriage, she worked underground to strengthen the Maoist organisation in the district. Known as Kabita during the insurgency, she was a district committee member of the Maoist party.

Minister Sah said the party’s district committee had recommended her unanimously as the mayoral candidate, recognising her contribution to the people and the party.

“People elected me hoping for development,” the 33-year-old said after her victory.

– By Shiva Puri for TKP

