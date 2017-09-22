Nepal’s Survey Department to remeasure height of Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Department of Survey says it will remeasure the height of world’s highest Mount Everest very soon. The statement comes after India showed interested in the survey.

The Department says it is currently formulating a working procedure to measure the height. “The procedure will be ready before Dashain,” the Department;s Director Anil Marasini says, “We will seek comments of international experts on the document before beginning the measurement.”

Currently, the Department is checking if the earthquake of April 25, 2015 has affected the level of highways around the highest peak, according to him. The height of these roads will be taken as a basis for measurement of Everest.

There are three popular systems used in the measurement of mountains internationally: direct measurement, triangulation and gravity-based. The Department says it will use all three methods to cross-check results of each-other. “It will ensure the international validity and credibility of our measurement,”Marasini claims.

Meanwhile, the Department says it is not ready to handover the responsibility of measurement to any other country.

“We can accept suggestions of international experts and necessary technical support from them. But, the entire task cannot be given to any country,” he says.

– ONLINEKHABAR

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]