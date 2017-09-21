Prez Bhandari performs Ghatasthapana rituals

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari performed the Ghatasthapana rituals as per the Vedic procedure at the President Office, Shital Niwas, in Maharajgunj today,wishing for world peace and prosperity of the Nepalis.

Today is Ghatasthapana, the first day of the 10-day Hindu festival of Bada Dashain.

On the day of Ghatasthapana, all Nepalis worship Diyo (an oil-fed lamp), Kalas (traditional urn) and lord Ganesh as per the Vedic rituals and sow maize and barley seeds in a jar filled with soil and cow dung for germination of the auspicious Jamara (barley shoots).

Prayers are also offered to Durga Bhavani, the goddess of power today.

The President performed all the rituals associated with Ghatasthapana along with worship on the occasion, wishing for the national wellbeing, and prosperity and happiness of the Nepali people, the Office of the President stated.

The President, at the auspicious hour of 9:41 am today, sowed barley seeds on a specially anointed place for the germination of ‘jamara’, with the installation of a ‘kalash’ as the symbol of the Navadurga and offering worship to the lamp and Ganesh, the Hindu god of bliss and luck, the President’s media expert Madhav Sharma informed RSS.

Germination of the auspicious “Jamara” was also initiated at Hanumandhoka Dashain Ghar in accordance with Vedic rituals, today.

– THT ONLINE/ RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

