4 members of a family burn to death in Morang fire

BIRATNAGAR: Four members of a family were burnt to death following a fire at Harkapur of Kanepokhari Rural Municipality-3 in Morang district on Thursday.

According to the police, the fire took place at a two-storey house of one Chandra Bahadur Rai, 55, where he was operating a general store.

All the family members were asleep when the fire raged killing Rai, his 86-year-old mother Gangamaya Rai, wife Parwata Rai, 46 and sister Bishnu Maya Rai, 44, informed police.

Fire brigades from Biratnagar, Itahari and Damak, security personnel and locals were able to douse the raging inferno two hours after it started at around 3 am this morning.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

