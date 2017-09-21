7 persons held in connection with 88 kg gold seizer in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Police on Wednesday said that at least seven persons have been arrested in connection with 88 kg gold, largest ever gold seizer in Nepal, recently.

Issuing a press statement today, the Metropolitan Crime Division said two Chinese National who masterminded the heist, Pan Weiming (G40892296) and Yang Wenbing (G40892297) were arrested from assorted locations in Kathmandu on Monday.

The sleuths deployed from the MCD also arrested 38-year-old Nanda Kumar Margale of Aathpadi Thana in Maharastra State, currently operating Pashupati Jwellery shop in Ootu, 58-year-old Ulas Dinakar Salukhe of Maharastra currently running Siddhanath Jewellery shop in Ootu and 59-year-old Satya Narayan Agrawal of Madhubani district in Bihar state, currently operating Ravisaya Traders in Nardevi.

Police seized Rs 13,50,000 cash from Agrawal rented room, as stated in the statement.

Similarly, 59-year-old Suva Ratna Shakya of Bangemuda in KMC-25, currently runs Shakya Jewellery shop in the area. Revenue Investigation Department seized Rs 1, 42,00,000 in cash and 1 kg 209 gram of raw gold and silver coin of 2,478 grams from his shop.

Likewise, police also arrested 42-year-old Ganesh Datta Baddu of Kante Rural Municipality in Darchula district from his Karyabinayak Jewellery shop in Ranjana Complex in New Road.

The Revenue Investigation Department also seized Rs 10,82,000 in cash, Indian Bank Note INRs 8,00,000 and US $ 1100 from his shop as stated in the statement.

Meanwhile, all the suspects and seized items have been sent to the Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu for further investigation and action today itself, it said in the statement.

Earlier, police had recovered 88 kilograms of gold strapped with black tapes hidden inside the rear parts of a parked vehicle in Chhetrapati in Kathmandu.

– THT ONLINE

