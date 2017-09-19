Cloudy weather, brief showers likely for next three days: MFD

KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has forecast disturbance in the weather across the country for the next three days.

According to MFD, the passive monsoon status changed yesterday evening and moisture from the Bay of Bengal occupied the Nepali Sky.

Precipitation in past 24 hours Birendranagar 44.9 mm Jumla 12.6 mm Pokhara 46.7mm Kathmandu 11.3 mm Okhaldhunga 15.3 mm Taplejung 15.2 mm Biratnagar 4.9 mm Dharan 9.9 mm Lumle 2.7 mm Jankapur 5.8 mm Jiri 13 mm Dhangadi and Dhankuta traces

Meteorologist at the MFD Shanti Kandel informed that a low pressure area was forming in the Bay of Bengal and this situation would continue for a few days. “Due to low pressure area formed at the Bay of Bengal, the weather system will remain disturbed for the next three days. The weather will mostly remain cloudy with rainfall across the country.” She told The Himalayan Times. She added that chances of clear weather were very low and brief showers would occur in many places of country.

MFD predicted generally cloudy weather throughout the country for tomorrow. Similarly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the western, eastern and central regions.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

