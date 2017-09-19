Film to explore polyandry practice

KATHMANDU: The film Suryodaya, which is based on the Bahupati Pratha, a polyandry practice seen in some districts in Nepal’s mountainous region, will start rolling tapes from 2018, producer Sky Movies announced on Monday. As per the Bahupati Pratha, which has been seen in practice in some areas of Manang and Mustang, male siblings of a family are married to one wife.

“Although Suryodaya was first announced nine years ago, we couldnot start the filming, due to the subject of the film, which is quite complex, requiring rigorous research,” said Aakash Adhikari, who will direct the film. Adhikari, who is currently filming the feature Kanchhi, said that he will start the filming of Suryodaya after the completion of the project at hand.

“We had initially planned a documentary based on the same subject, but we thought it’d be better if it were explored through a feature film,” Adhikari added. According to Adhikari, the film will be made with the budget of Rs 8 crores.

A thirteen-minute documentary on the same subject, The Sunrise—Research documentary, directed by Adhikari, has already been released via Youtube.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

