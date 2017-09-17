NOC Chief Khadka lies again to Parliament

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) Managing Director Gopal Khadka has been found to have made false statement in a deliberate attempt to keep parliamentary panel at dark over the controversial land procurement deal.

Khadka kept the Parliamentary Committee on Industry, Commerce and Consumers Welfare Relations Committee at dark over the controversial land procurement deal alleging that Nagarik and Republica dailies ran a series of investigative reports after the NOC refused to purchase the land belonging to the relative of the publisher of Nagarik and Republica.

Khadka is found to have alleged that Nagarik and its sister publication Republica daily had run stories after NOC refused to purchase the land belonging to the father of the newspaper publisher Binod Raj Gyawali. He alleged that two dailies started running stories a day after the NOC made controversial land deal in Bhairahawa.

“NOC Managing Director has made false statements to keep even the parliament at dark,” Managing Director of Nepal Republic Media Binod Raj Gyawali told Republica. Khadka spread the rumor that the Rs. 1.9 million worth of land in Bhairahawa belonged to Binod Raj Gaywali’s father.

Gyawali has expressed serious objections over the allegation. He has termed the statements misleading, exaggerated, fictitious and disgraceful.

“There is no land in Bhairahawa in the name of the publisher of Nagarik Daily Binod Raj Gyawali, my father Hem Raj Gyawali and my family,” Gyawali said. “There must be further investigation on Khadka who is spreading rumor over the land that does not exist.”

Gyawali further said that there must be action against Khadka for providing false statements. “I will also seek legal remedy against the false statements given before the parliamentary committee to erode the credibility of my own, my family and my publication,” he further said.

