KUALA LUMPUR: Nepal U-19 cricket team has reached the final of ACC U-19 Eastern Region Cricket Tournament defeating the host Malaysia by 10 wickets on Saturday. With this win, Nepal has qualified for the Asia Cup.

Nepal, who won the toss and chose to bat first, limited Malaysia to 121 runs in 42 overs.

In reply, Nepal chased the target of 122 runs in just 23.1 overs. Nepal’s Aasif Seikh and Sandeep Sunar scored 50 and 51 runs respectively.

– REPUBLICA

